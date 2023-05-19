© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Public feedback sought in shaping Delaware’s paid family and medical leave program

By Tom Byrne
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
leg_hall_0.jpg
Delaware Public Media
Delaware Legislative Hall in Dover.

Paid Family and Medical Leave – it’s for new parents, for helping aging parents, or being there for a loved one who faces a serious health issue.

In Delaware, the Healthy Delaware Families Act expects to provide most workers statewide with up to 12 weeks of paid leave.

But creating such a plan from scratch takes time. Right now, the state is collecting feedback about the program’s proposed regulatory framework.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne caught up with Chris Counihan – Director of the new Division of Paid Leave – to get an update on the public’s feedback and how the program is coming along.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with the new director of the state's Division of Paid Leave Chris Counihan

The Green
Stay Connected
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne