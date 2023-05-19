Public feedback sought in shaping Delaware’s paid family and medical leave program
Paid Family and Medical Leave – it’s for new parents, for helping aging parents, or being there for a loved one who faces a serious health issue.
In Delaware, the Healthy Delaware Families Act expects to provide most workers statewide with up to 12 weeks of paid leave.
But creating such a plan from scratch takes time. Right now, the state is collecting feedback about the program’s proposed regulatory framework.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne caught up with Chris Counihan – Director of the new Division of Paid Leave – to get an update on the public’s feedback and how the program is coming along.
Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with the new director of the state's Division of Paid Leave Chris Counihan