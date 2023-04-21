Podcasters and authors discuss new book "Real Friends Talk About Race"
Talking about race isn’t easy.
But talking with a friend about race and the difficult issues it encompasses is about far more than words – it’s about the health and trust of a relationship.
Yseult Polfliet Mukantabana and Hannah Summerhill took that concept from living room conversations to their podcast called “The Kinswomen,” and now to a book titled “Real Friends Talk About Race: Bridging the Gaps Through Uncomfortable Conversations.”
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Mukantabana and Summerhill to learn more about their book and building healthy relationships through difficult but necessary conversations about race.
Yseult Polfliet Mukantabana and Hannah Summerhill talk about their new book "Real Friends Talk About Race" with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon