The Green – April 14, 2023

Examining the impact of Delaware’s Downtown Development District program

It’s been nearly a decade since the state created its Downtown Development District program to spur downtown areas in cities and towns across Delaware.

Since then, hundreds of projects have received a financial boost through the program, but has it had the impact officials hoped it would when it was rolled out?

Contributor Jon Hurdle explores that question this week and what the program has accomplished up and down the state.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on the Downtown Development District program and what it's accomplished Listen • 11:26

New study finds children with autism may face higher risk of eye disorders, but are less likely to get screened

A recent study conducted by Nemours Children’s Health found kids with autism have a higher risk for serious eye disorders, but are less likely to receive vision screening.

The initial stages of childhood are crucial to eyesight, and early detection of problems and subsequent treatment can prevent long-term damage, or even vision loss.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Dr. Brittany Perry – the study’s senior author and pediatrician at Nemours Children’s Health – to learn more about the study and its findings.

Pediatrician Dr. Brittany Perry talks with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about disparities in eye exam care for children with autism Listen • 11:26

Arts Playlist: Animator Tad Sare and “Projected Perspectives”

The art of animation has taken many forms over the years – from arranging hand-painted and drawn figures, to claymation and stop-motion techniques.

And its ability to tell stories without boundaries is what leads so many artists to use it today, including Wilmington-based animator Tad Sare. Some of Sare’s work can be found this month at his “Projected Perspectives” exhibit at The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick chats with Tad Sare about the exhibit and working as an animator.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick previews Tad Sare's new animation exhibit Listen • 13:43

Enlighten Me: Addressing the youth mental health crisis

Roughly one in five children in the U.S. are living with a mental health disorder, and nearly one-third of them show signs of depression.

That’s according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services before the pandemic, which ushered in a major shift in daily routines and exacerbated kids’ mental health issues. At the same time, there’s a major shortage of treatment options both nationally and locally.

In this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon catches up with Joshua Thomas – executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Delaware – for more on addressing the youth mental health crisis.