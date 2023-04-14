Enlighten Me: Addressing the youth mental health crisis

NAMI Delaware's Joshua Thomas discusses the youth mental health crisis with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 19:20

For more information, visit the following resources:

Statewide Child Priority Response Team: 800-969-HELP (4357)

Nationwide 3 Digit crisis line: 988

Crisis Text: 741-741

NAMI-Delaware's crisis webpage

For Pediatricians, primary care providers, family providers, etc: Delaware Child Psychiatry Access Program (DCPAP) provides pediatric primary care professionals with free child psychiatry consultation and behavioral health training. Interested providers, including pediatricians, family physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants caring for patients up to age 21, can register for DCPAP by calling 302-513-0929, or emailing DSCYF_DCPAP@delaware.gov.

