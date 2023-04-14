Enlighten Me: Addressing the youth mental health crisis
Roughly one in five children in the U.S. are living with a mental health disorder, and nearly one-third of them show signs of depression.
That’s according to data compiled by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services before the pandemic, which ushered in a major shift in daily routines and exacerbated kids’ mental health issues. At the same time, there’s a major shortage of treatment options both nationally and locally.
In this week’s edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon catches up with Joshua Thomas – executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Delaware – for more on addressing the youth mental health crisis.
NAMI Delaware's Joshua Thomas discusses the youth mental health crisis with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon
For more information, visit the following resources:
Statewide Child Priority Response Team: 800-969-HELP (4357)
Nationwide 3 Digit crisis line: 988
Crisis Text: 741-741
NAMI-Delaware's crisis webpage
For Pediatricians, primary care providers, family providers, etc: Delaware Child Psychiatry Access Program (DCPAP) provides pediatric primary care professionals with free child psychiatry consultation and behavioral health training. Interested providers, including pediatricians, family physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants caring for patients up to age 21, can register for DCPAP by calling 302-513-0929, or emailing DSCYF_DCPAP@delaware.gov.