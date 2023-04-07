The Green – April 7, 2023

How Delaware is rethinking middle school

It’s never too early to plan for your future.

That’s the guiding principle behind a new middle school pilot program expected to roll out this fall around the First State. It’s called ‘Rethinking Middle Grades’ and will launch in 10 schools in the 2023-2024 school year.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look this week at the project, who’s involved, and what it will look like.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on Delaware's ‘Rethinking Middle Grades’ project Listen • 10:43

Understanding the rising cost of senior care

The cost of senior care is becoming an increasingly heavy burden for many across the country, especially for members of the Baby Boomer generation and their families.

Roughly 18 million seniors approaching retirement age are projected to fall short of having the funds needed for long-term care they may need.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick spoke with Angie Chen – researcher at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College – about the rising cost of senior care and what can be done to make it more affordable and accessible.

Retirement researcher Angie Chen explains the rising cost of senior care in the U.S. with Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick Listen • 12:27

What does a lack of snow during winter mean for Delaware?

Spring is here, which usually means it’s time to put snow blowers and snow shovels away. But this winter, they probably never left your garage or shed.

Following a pattern similar to recent years, the First State again didn’t see much snow this winter, and although some Delawareans may have celebrated, a lack of snowfall is not necessarily good news.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently caught up with Delaware’s state climatologist Dan Leathers for more on the lack of snowfall across the state and what it means.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry discusses the lack of snowfall in Delaware with state climatologist Dan Leathers Listen • 11:56

History Matters: Gov. Pete du Pont Collection opens at Hagley Museum and Library

Pierre “Pete” du Pont is a seminal figure in Delaware’s history.

He served three terms in Congress and two terms as governor of the First State from 1977-1985. As governor, du Pont – a Republican – led a historic economic turnaround of then-debt-ridden Delaware and positioned the state as a central hub for the credit card industry. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign for president in 1988.

To expand and preserve his legacy, the Hagley Museum and Library opened a collection dedicated to du Pont, featuring thousands of documents, more than 500 photographs, and dozens of recordings and other materials.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Erik Rau –Director of Library Services at Hagley Museum and Library – to learn more about the du Pont Collection.