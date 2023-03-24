The Green – March 24, 2023

Water rates may rise to help pay for stricter cleanup of ‘forever chemicals’

This month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unveiled its new proposal for regulating so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water. These new enforceable limits on PFAS chemicals would be much stricter than the maximum contaminant levels Delaware had been considering.

But enforcing those limits – if finalized – will come with a cost as water companies are required to test and treat to make sure their water is in compliance.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle reports on how much that could cost and who will pay for the EPA’s new regulations.

Contributor Jon Hurdle reports on potentially rising water rates and who will pay for the EPA’s new regulations Listen • 11:26

How NIL has impacted college athletics at the University of Delaware – Part 2

In the ultra-competitive world of college sports, recruiting programs dangle scholarships, exposure, and a quality education to snag prized student-athletes.

Until recently, those athletes couldn’t further capitalize on their skills or celebrity. A 2021 U.S. Supreme Court changed that, giving student-athletes the right to cash in on their Name, Image, and Likeness, or NIL.

Last week, we sat down with University of Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak to learn more about the impact of NIL and how it works at UD. The Green continues that conversation this week, learning how NIL is working on the ground at UD with women’s basketball player Tara Cousins and head football coach Ryan Carty.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne discusses NIL at the University of Delaware with women’s basketball player Tara Cousins and head football coach Ryan Carty Listen • 16:12

Examining the youth vote and its potential impact on the 2024 election season

The first signs of the 2024 election are being seen and as campaigns get rolling, one priority is likely to be the youth vote.

Young voters tend to be more passionate than their elders about the issues, but less passionate about showing up at the polls. The drop-off between the age groups is typically long and deep, with the 2022 midterm elections being an exception when it saw the second-highest youth voter turnout in nearly three decades.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently spoke with Peter de Guzman – Associate Researcher at Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement – about younger voters, the issues they care about, and their potential impact on the country’s political future.

Associate Researcher at Tuft University's CIRCLE Peter de Guzman talks with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon about the youth vote Listen • 11:56

Arts Playlist: Mount Pleasant High School premieres Delaware's first-ever high school production of “Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical”

The 2013 film “Frozen” is one of Disney’s most popular movies and the second highest-grossing animated film of all time.

It spawned a Broadway musical version and following a national competition, one high school in every state is now getting a first crack at bringing it to the stage. In Delaware, Mount Pleasant High School was picked to present the state’s first-ever high school production of “Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical.”

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick visited rehearsals to get a preview of how Mount Pleasant’s preparations are going ahead of the show’s debut.