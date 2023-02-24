The Green – February 24, 2023

Why Black maternal mortality is rising – and what Delaware is doing to combat it

Maternal mortality continues to rise across the country, including here in the First State. Racial disparities exacerbate the issue for women of color and are linked to such factors as implicit bias in the medical system, and the effect of general racialized stress.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick examines the work being done to shine a light on Black maternal mortality and possible solutions.

Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick examines why Black maternal mortality is rising and possible solutions Listen • 9:42

New dining and residential project planned on the west side of Wilmington’s Riverfront

After three decades of development, work to build up Wilmington’s Riverfront is in a bit of a transition. Attention is now moving to the largely undeveloped east side of Christina River, but before things take off on that side of the riverfront, there are still some spots on the west side that offer opportunities.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports one planned project will bring new dining and residential options to the west side of the Christina River.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida reports on the new dining and residential project planned on the west side of Wilmington’s Riverfront Listen • 11:27

Pew Research study looks at the current state of online dating in the U.S.

A new Pew Research Center study found that some three-in-ten American adults have used a dating app or website, and more than half of adults under the age of 30 are hoping to make a match that way.

But those apps have consequences. User experiences can vary considerably and some are concerned about the psychological and interpersonal ramifications of online dating.

Washington Post technology reporter Heather Kelly covered the survey and joined Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon to talk about the results and the growing popularity of dating apps and websites.

Washington Post reporter Heather Kelly discusses the growing popularity of dating apps with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 13:27

History Matters: Delaware Historical Society's new Executive Director Ivan Henderson

The Delaware Historical Society recently named Ivan Henderson as its new Executive Director.

Henderson is the 21st leader in the Society's 159-year history and brings nearly two decades of experience in museum education in Delaware and Philadelphia as he takes the reins.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon catches up with Henderson to discuss his new role and the challenges ahead.