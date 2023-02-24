Pew Research study looks at the current state of online dating in the U.S.
A new Pew Research Center study found that some three-in-ten American adults have used a dating app or website, and more than half of adults under the age of 30 are hoping to make a match that way.
But those apps have consequences. User experiences can vary considerably and some are concerned about the psychological and interpersonal ramifications of online dating.
Washington Post technology reporter Heather Kelly covered the survey and joined Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon to talk about the results and the growing popularity of dating apps and websites.
