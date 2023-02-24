© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Pew Research study looks at the current state of online dating in the U.S.

By Kyle McKinnon
Published February 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST
A new Pew Research Center study found that some three-in-ten American adults have used a dating app or website, and more than half of adults under the age of 30 are hoping to make a match that way.

But those apps have consequences. User experiences can vary considerably and some are concerned about the psychological and interpersonal ramifications of online dating.

Washington Post technology reporter Heather Kelly covered the survey and joined Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon to talk about the results and the growing popularity of dating apps and websites.

Washington Post reporter Heather Kelly discusses the growing popularity of dating apps with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
