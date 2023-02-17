The Green – February 17, 2023

Housing advocates anticipate an undercount in latest survey of homelessness in Delaware

A statewide count conducted last year found that the number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware had doubled during the pandemic.

This year, housing advocates expect that count to drop, but warn the numbers won’t tell the whole story.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on the issue this week and what to expect from this year’s homelessness count in the First State.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer reports on expectations for this year’s statewide homelessness count Listen • 7:43

Why Delaware banned TikTok on state devices

Delaware recently joined the federal government and a growing number of states in banning the popular social media app TikTok from state-owned devices due to cybersecurity concerns.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down with University of Delaware professor John D'Arcy – whose research focuses on cybersecurity and cyber-risk management – to learn more about the concerns that prompted Delaware’s TikTok ban and what comes next.

UD Professor John D'Arcy examines why Delaware banned TikTok on state devices with Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne Listen • 15:12

Examining the rise in childhood obesity and solutions to prevent it

Obesity in America is increasing and it only got worse during the pandemic – especially among kids and teens.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly one in five people between the ages of 2 and 19 in the U.S. are affected by obesity. In Delaware, the youth obesity rate remains higher than the national rate.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Pediatrician Dr. Thao-Ly T. Phan from Nemours Children's Health this week about the increasing rates of childhood obesity and solutions to combat it.

Pediatrician Dr. Thao-Ly T. Phan explains the increasing rates of childhood obesity in the U.S. with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon Listen • 15:12

Arts Playlist: Rehoboth Art League’s concertina sketchbook class

If you’re looking to exercise your creative side, concertina sketchbooks are a great way to do so.

A concertina sketchbook isn’t your usual sketchbook. It’s a spineless accordion fold of paper and lends itself to a variety of artwork – from watercolor to pencil-sketch work. You’ll be able to make your own during the Rehoboth Art League’s upcoming “Make Your Own Concertina Sketchbook and Fill It!” class.

For this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with Paula Holloway – the Rehoboth Art League’s Education Programs Director – for more on concertina sketchbook art and how to take part in the class.