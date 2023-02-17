Examining the rise in childhood obesity and solutions to prevent it
Obesity in America is increasing and it only got worse during the pandemic – especially among kids and teens.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly one in five people between the ages of 2 and 19 in the U.S. are affected by obesity. In Delaware, the youth obesity rate remains higher than the national rate.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Pediatrician Dr. Thao-Ly T. Phan from Nemours Children's Health this week about the increasing rates of childhood obesity and solutions to combat it.
Pediatrician Dr. Thao-Ly T. Phan explains the increasing rates of childhood obesity in the U.S. with Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon