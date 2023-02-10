© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: ‘Andrew Wyeth: Home Places’

By Tom Byrne
Published February 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST
AW_Noahs Ark 0340.jpg
The Brandywine Museum of Art
/
A painting from "Andrew Wyeth: Home Places" exhibit at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

A new exhibit – ‘Andrew Wyeth: Home Places’ – is officially open to the public at the Brandywine Museum of Art.

The exhibit is curated by William Coleman, the Museum’s inaugural Wyeth Foundation Curator and Director of the Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Study Center. It features nearly 50 paintings and drawings of local buildings that inspired Wyeth over his almost eight-decades-long career, some of which have never been displayed publicly before.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with William Coleman about the exhibit and his new role at the Brandywine.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
