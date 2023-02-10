Arts Playlist: ‘Andrew Wyeth: Home Places’

A new exhibit – ‘Andrew Wyeth: Home Places’ – is officially open to the public at the Brandywine Museum of Art.
The exhibit is curated by William Coleman, the Museum’s inaugural Wyeth Foundation Curator and Director of the Andrew and Betsy Wyeth Study Center. It features nearly 50 paintings and drawings of local buildings that inspired Wyeth over his almost eight-decades-long career, some of which have never been displayed publicly before.
In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne talks with William Coleman about the exhibit and his new role at the Brandywine.
