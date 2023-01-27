The Green – January 27, 2023

New warehouse expects to launch the First State Crossing project in Claymont

The long-awaited redevelopment of 420 acres at the old Evraz Claymont Steel site and some of the surrounding area is about to see signs of life.

After delays caused by the pandemic and changes to the plans for the site, the First State Crossing project is preparing to begin work on the first piece of its project – a 358,000-square-foot distribution center.

Contributor Larry Nagengast explains where things stand and other first steps to make the project a reality.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the status of the new warehouse to be built at the First State Crossing project Listen • 12:12

State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term

The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips.

A Bear native and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki talks with Phillips this week about being a young person in politics and plans for her freshman term.

State Rep. Sophie Phillips talks with Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki about being the First State's youngest legislator and plans for her freshman term Listen • 12:42

Delaware Department of Education releases new K-12 mathematics framework

The Delaware Department of Education recently released its ‘K-12 Mathematics Framework.’

It took some eight months to put together and provides resources to support Delaware schools and districts – with the goal of teaching math effectively and equitably statewide.

Our Kyle McKinnon caught up with the state Department of Education’s Renee Parsley – a Math Education Associate – and Kathy Kelly – Director of the Curriculum, Instruction, and Professional Development Workgroup – to learn more about the framework and what it hopes to accomplish.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon examines the state's new mathematics framework with the Delaware Department of Education’s Renee Parsley and Kathy Kelly Listen • 11:12

Arts Playlist: Bud Martin takes his final bow at the Delaware Theatre Company

After leading the Delaware Theatre Company for a decade, Artistic and Executive Director Bud Martin is retiring.

During his tenure, Martin led the Company to historic success. He increased revenue threefold and doubled subscriptions, while bringing a broad spectrum of high-quality productions to DTC’s Wilmington Riverfront stage.

In this week’s edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne sits down with Bud Martin to talk about his time at the Delaware Theatre Company and the legacy he leaves behind.