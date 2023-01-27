© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

New warehouse expects to launch the First State Crossing project in Claymont

By Larry Nagengast
Published January 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST
FSC---First-Industrial-1.jpg
First State Crossing – Commercial Development Company
/
A rendering of the new distribution center to be built at the First State Crossing project

The long-awaited redevelopment of 420 acres at the old Evraz Claymont Steel site and some of the surrounding area is about to see signs of life.

After delays caused by the pandemic and changes to the plans for the site, the First State Crossing project is preparing to begin work on the first piece of its project – a 358,000-square-foot distribution center.

Contributor Larry Nagengast explains where things stand and other first steps to make the project a reality.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the status of the new warehouse to be built at the First State Crossing project

The Green
Stay Connected
Larry Nagengast
Larry Nagengast, a contributor to Delaware First Media since 2011, has been writing and editing news stories in Delaware for more than five decades.
See stories by Larry Nagengast