New warehouse expects to launch the First State Crossing project in Claymont
The long-awaited redevelopment of 420 acres at the old Evraz Claymont Steel site and some of the surrounding area is about to see signs of life.
After delays caused by the pandemic and changes to the plans for the site, the First State Crossing project is preparing to begin work on the first piece of its project – a 358,000-square-foot distribution center.
Contributor Larry Nagengast explains where things stand and other first steps to make the project a reality.
Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on the status of the new warehouse to be built at the First State Crossing project