© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Delaware Department of Education releases new K-12 mathematics framework

By Kyle McKinnon
Published January 27, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST
school.jpg
Delaware Public Media
/

The Delaware Department of Education recently released its ‘K-12 Mathematics Framework.’

It took some eight months to put together and provides resources to support Delaware schools and districts – with the goal of teaching math effectively and equitably statewide.

Our Kyle McKinnon caught up with the state Department of Education’s Renee Parsley – a Math Education Associate – and Kathy Kelly – Director of the Curriculum, Instruction, and Professional Development Workgroup – to learn more about the framework and what it hopes to accomplish.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon examines the state's new mathematics framework with the Delaware Department of Education’s Renee Parsley and Kathy Kelly

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is a producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon