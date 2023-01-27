Delaware Department of Education releases new K-12 mathematics framework
The Delaware Department of Education recently released its ‘K-12 Mathematics Framework.’
It took some eight months to put together and provides resources to support Delaware schools and districts – with the goal of teaching math effectively and equitably statewide.
Our Kyle McKinnon caught up with the state Department of Education’s Renee Parsley – a Math Education Associate – and Kathy Kelly – Director of the Curriculum, Instruction, and Professional Development Workgroup – to learn more about the framework and what it hopes to accomplish.
Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon examines the state's new mathematics framework with the Delaware Department of Education’s Renee Parsley and Kathy Kelly