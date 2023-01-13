Enlighten Me: Campus stories from UD student journalists

Enlighten Me highlights three stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists Listen • 10:29

We start with senior Public Relations and Political Science major Tyler Harman, who notes everyone is feeling the effects on inflation, but college students are among the hardest hit.

UD senior Tyler Harman reports on challenges inflation presents for college students Listen • 6:33

Next, we hear from junior Media Communications major Angelica Sandoval – who notes as movie theaters are struggling to get back to normalcy following pandemic restrictions, they also face an increasing challenge from streaming services. And she reports many people are opting to upgrade their home equipment rather plan a night out to see the latest feature films

UD junior Angela Sandoval examines the trend toward streaming films at home rather than seeing them in a theater. Listen • 2:36

And we close with junior Media Communications major AJ Rubinetti, who introduces us to The Happy Camper Band – a student-led band starting to make some noise in Newark.