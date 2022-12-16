The Green - December 16, 2022

Addressing the nursing workforce shortage crisis

Around the country, nurses continue to be in high demand as hospitals, schools, and various long-term care facilities struggle to fill their ranks.

The First State is no exception.

Delaware’s Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester recently sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget, calling on the agency and the Biden Administration to address the nursing workforce shortage.

This week, our Quinn Kirkpatrick caught up with Elizabeth Speakman – Senior Associate Dean at the University of Delaware School of Nursing – for more insight into the nursing shortage and what can be done about it.

Delaware Public Media's Quinn Kirkpatrick chats with the University of Delaware School of Nursing's Elizabeth Speakman about the nursing workforce shortage Listen • 12:41

Community feedback helps shape the future of Cooch’s Bridge

Cooch’s Bridge, the site of Delaware’s only Revolutionary War battleground, is getting some much-needed improvements.

The goal is to enhance public access to the site and public understanding of all aspects of Cooch’s Bridge. To do that, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is seeking community feedback and hosted three workshops in October.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon recently sat down with Kaitlyn Dykes – Site Manager of the Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site – to learn more about the plans for one of the state’s most hallowed areas.

Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon discusses the plans for Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site with site manager Kaitlyn Dykes Listen • 11:43

Arts Playlist: ‘Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools’

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is premiering a new educational outreach nature film.

DNREC and Wilmington-based production company 302 Stories produced “Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools,” a 54-minute film available on DNREC’s YouTube Channel.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, DNREC environmental scientist Mark Biddle talks with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele about the film and its focus on vernal pools found in the bays around Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks with DNREC environmental scientist Mark Biddle about the film “Wetlands of Wonder: The Hidden World of Vernal Pools" Listen • 12:28

Enlighten Me: Holiday baking recipes, tips, and ideas

Holidays are all about tradition and one of the sweetest is the holiday baking tradition.

For those with a sweet tooth or who love to bake, holiday cookies, pastries, and cakes are something to look forward to all year long.

From cut outs to no bake, there’s something for everyone.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, our Kyle McKinnon spoke with Yewande Komolafe – author and cooking writer for The New York Times’ Food section – about all things holiday baking.