The Green - November 18, 2022

Expectations for the 2022 holiday shopping season

Retailers’ full attention is now on the holiday shopping season.

They’re hoping shoppers will spend big money this year, but there are factors that could dash those hopes.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida previews what retailers and shoppers can expect from the holiday shopping frenzy.

Listen • 10:57

New American Lung Association report gives Delaware high marks, but room for improvement remains

For the third consecutive year, the American Lung Association released its “State of Lung Cancer” report exploring the burden of lung cancer at both national and state levels.

The report found – among other things – that Delaware ranks near the top in the country for lung cancer early diagnosis, screening, and treatment.

But medical experts say there’s still more work to be done.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry spoke this week with Deborah Brown, the Chief Mission Officer for the American Lung Association, about the report and the biggest takeaways for Delawareans.

Listen • 11:42

Arts Playlist: ‘Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure’

A husband-and-wife team from central Delaware’s second book is out.

“Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” is intended to serve as an armchair explorer guide to the First State. Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge leaned on their four decades of combined experience in journalism and public relations to produce this look into some of the stories that make Delaware unique.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, the couple joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to take us inside the book and how they pulled it together.

Listen • 11:42

Enlighten Me: Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar prepares for grand opening in downtown Wilmington

World-class chefs are bringing a so-called “game-changer” to the Wilmington culinary scene.

The Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar is set to open this month in downtown Wilmington – the 12,000-square-foot collective marries sophisticated fast-casual dining with a vibrant indoor-outdoor space catered to all kinds of food lovers.

On this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sits down with Scott Johnson, who represents ownership of the Chancery’s location, and award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab to learn more about the Chancery and what patrons can expect.