Looking back at the 2022 midterm election
After months of campaigning, debates, polls, and ads, the 2022 midterm election is over.
When it was all said and done, an anticipated red wave for Republicans failed to materialize. Instead, both nationally and locally, the results generally seemed to land closer to maintaining the status quo.
This week, University of Delaware Associate Professor of political science and international relations Phil Jones – Research Director at the UD Center for Political Communication – joins the show to help make sense of the results and their implications.
UD Professor Phil Jones breaks down the 2022 midterm election results