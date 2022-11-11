© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green_logo_small_final
The Green

Looking back at the 2022 midterm election

Published November 11, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST
IMG_3817.jpg
Rachel Sawicki
/
Delaware Public Media
From left to right: State Treasurer elect Colleen Davis, State Auditor Elect Lydia York, reelected Attorney General Kathy Jennings, and reelected Representative Lisa Blunt-Rochester, celebrate their wins together on stage at the Democratic Election Night Headquarters at the DoubleTree in Wilmington.

After months of campaigning, debates, polls, and ads, the 2022 midterm election is over.

When it was all said and done, an anticipated red wave for Republicans failed to materialize. Instead, both nationally and locally, the results generally seemed to land closer to maintaining the status quo.

This week, University of Delaware Associate Professor of political science and international relations Phil Jones – Research Director at the UD Center for Political Communication – joins the show to help make sense of the results and their implications.

UD Professor Phil Jones breaks down the 2022 midterm election results

The Green
Stay Connected
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne