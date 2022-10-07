© 2022 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Candidate Conversations 2022: State Auditor candidate Janice Lorrah

Published October 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT
Janice Lorrah

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for State Auditor and in this interview, Republican Janice Lorrah.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Auditor Janice Lorrah

Lorrah is a political newcomer, and making her first run for statewide office.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

