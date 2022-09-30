The Green - September 30

Candidate Conversations: U.S. House candidate Lee Murphy

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering its series of Candidate Conversations, where we ask candidates in statewide races about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we return to the race for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat where there are 3 challengers to incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester.

We have our final two interviews in this race, starting with Republican Lee Murphy. Murphy is making his third run for this seat. He lost to incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester in 2020 after suffering a Republican primary defeat to Scott Walker in 2018.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. House Lee Murphy

Candidate Conversations: U.S. House candidate David Rogers

Delaware Public Media’s Candidate Conversations focusing on the state’s U.S. House race continues with the Non-Partisan Delaware Party’s David Rogers.

Rogers is making his second run for U.S. House. He ran two years ago under the Libertarian Party banner and finished fourth with less than one percent of the vote.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Non-Partisan Delaware candidate for U.S. House David Rogers

Arts Playlist: Delaware Institute for Arts in Education celebrates 40th anniversary as A.T. Moffett is named new executive director

Arts education is proven to have profound effects on students and how they learn. But too often, arts education is only accessible to the wealthy, leaving low-income or disenfranchised families on the outside looking in.

The Delaware Institute for Arts in Education celebrates its 40th anniversary of working to make arts education available to all this year

And on this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon chats with the group’s new executive director A.T. Moffett.

Delaware Public Media's Kyle McKinnon talks with DiAE's new executive director A.T. Moffett

Enlighten Me: Incredible progress being made in restoring Newark Union Church and Cemetery

Over the past year and a half, Delaware Public Media has followed the efforts to preserve and restore the Newark Union Church and Cemetery – a little-known piece of history nestled in Brandywine Hundred.

Contributor Larry Nagengast joins the show this week with highlights on the remarkable progress being made there.