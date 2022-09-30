Candidate Conversations 2022: U.S. House candidate Lee Murphy
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.
Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. House and in this interview, Republican Lee Murphy
Murphy is making his third run for this seat. He lost to incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester in 2020 after suffering a Republican primary defeat to Scott Walker in 2018.
His campaign website is here.
We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.
Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.
Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.