Candidate Conversations 2022: U.S. House candidate David Rogers

Published September 30, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT
David Rogers headshot.jpg
David Rogers campaign

Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing with the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication.

Among the races we are examining is the race for U.S. House and in this interview, Non-Partisan Delaware's David Rogers

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Non-Partisan Delaware candidate for U.S. House David Rogers

Rogers is making his second run for US House. He ran two years ago under the Libertarian Party banner and finished fourth with less than one percent of the vote.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

