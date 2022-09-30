Candidate Conversations 2022: U.S. House candidate David Rogers

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Non-Partisan Delaware candidate for U.S. House David Rogers Listen • 23:13

Rogers is making his second run for US House. He ran two years ago under the Libertarian Party banner and finished fourth with less than one percent of the vote.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

