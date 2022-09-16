The Green - September 16, 2022

EastSide Charter School celebrates $1 million donation from Barclays

Wilmington’s EastSide Charter school received a $1 million donation from Barclays US Bank this week.

The donation marks the continuation of a two-decade relationship between the school and the bank that goes much deeper than financial support.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a closer look at that relationship and what the latest influx of funding will do for EastSide Charter.

Contributor Larry Nagengast reports on Wilmington’s Barclays US Bank $1 million donation to EastSide Charter school Listen • 8:27

Candidate Conversations: Incumbent Democrat Kathy Jennings seeks second term as Delaware Attorney General

As part of its election coverage, Delaware Public Media is rolling out its series of Candidate Conversations, in which candidates in statewide races are asked about the same set of topics to allow voters to get to know them and compare them.

This week, we turn to the race for Attorney General, where incumbent Democrat Kathy Jennings is being challenged by Republican Julianne Murray.

We start with Jennings, who is seeking a second term and has held the office since 2018.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for Attorney General Kathy Jennings Listen • 14:57

Candidate Conversations: Republican challenger Julianne Murray vies for Delaware Attorney General in second statewide office run

Delaware Public Media’s series of Candidate Conversations focusing on the Attorney General’s race continues with Republican challenger Julianne Murray.

A Georgetown-based lawyer, Murray is making her second run for statewide office after losing to John Carney in the 2020 governor’s race.

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for Attorney General Julianne Murray Listen • 15:12

Arts Playlist: New “Love Stories” exhibit at Historic Odessa features romantic portraits of couples

A new exhibit is on display at the Historic Odessa Foundation called “Love Stories: Photos by Brittany Lauren,” featuring 22 groupings of intimate portraits of couples.

The exhibit is available to the public in the Historic Odessa Visitor’s Center Gallery until Sunday, October 30th.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Milford-based photographer Brittany Lauren to find out more about the exhibit and what inspired the photographs.