Candidate Conversations: Republican challenger Julianne Murray vies for Delaware Attorney General in second statewide office run

Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for Attorney General Julianne Murray Listen • 28:02

Murray is making her second run for statewide. She challenged John Carney on the 2020 Governor’s race and lost.

Her campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.

Candidate Conversations is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities.