The Green - August 19, 2022

Races to Watch: 12-Year incumbent challenged in 6th House District Democratic Primary

As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary.

This week, we head to New Castle County – specifically in one North Wilmington House district where Democrats have a choice this year: go with an incumbent or make a change to carry the party forward to the November General Election.

Delaware Public Media’s Mark Fowser breaks down the House District 6 primary race.

Delaware Public Media's Mark Fowser discusses the House District 6 primary race with candidates Becca Cotto and Debra Heffernan

Research center for Alzheimer's and dementia launches at the University of Delaware

Two University of Delaware researchers have launched the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research on UD's campus.

The center looks to build the number of Alzheimer's disease and related dementia researchers at the university, while also educating the community on risk factors.

This week, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry caught up with the center’s director Chris Martens about its mission.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry talks with director Chris Martens about the new Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research

Arts Playlist: Grand Opera House’s New Executive Director Pamelyn Manocchio

After 16 years as the executive director of the Grand Opera House in Wilmington, Mark Fields retires next month.

To find Field’s successor, the Grand stayed in-house, turning to long-time senior staff leader Pamelyn Manocchio.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Manocchio about stepping into the new role and her plans for the Grand.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chats with Pamelyn Manocchio about her new role as executive director of the Grand Opera House

Enlighten Me: Former DPM reporters and anchors reflect on their time in Delaware

This week, Delaware Public Media celebrated its 10th anniversary of being on the air as Delaware’s first and only NPR member station.

Over its first 10 years, DPM has covered a lot of stories – coverage made possible by a roster of terrific anchors and reporters who believed in the mission of providing public media style reporting to the First State – and delivered it day in and day out.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, a group of those anchors and reporters caught up with The Green, offering their reflections on working at DPM and what it meant to them.