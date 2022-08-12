The Green - August 12, 2022

Races to Watch: State Senator Colin Bonini faces two challengers in 16th Senate District GOP primary

Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” with races in the upcoming September primary, as part of the station’s 2022 election coverage.

In Kent County, incumbent Republican Senator Colin Bonini faces not one, but two primary challengers for the state’s 16th Senate District.

Delaware Public Media’s Paul Kiefer takes a closer look at the three-way race this week and what you need to know about the candidates.

Delaware Public Media's Paul Kiefer breaks down the 16th Senate District GOP primary Listen • 11:12

Races to Watch: Candidates seek GOP nomination in new House District

In Sussex County, there’s a new House district following the latest round of redistricting.

That took the 4th District seat currently in Wilmington – held by Democratic Rep. Charles “Bud” Freel – and moved it to a carved-out section of Long Neck, made up mostly of the area that had been in the 37th District, but also includes parts of the 41st, 38th and 14th districts.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with the two Republicans – Bradley Layfield and Jeff Hilovsky – that are seeking to be the new district’s GOP nominee this week as part of the station’s “Races to Watch” series.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele talks with the two Republicans seeking to be the new 4th House district’s GOP nominee Listen • 7:57

Enlighten Me: Celebrating Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician

Many passersby unknowingly walked over the hallowed grass serving as the final resting place for Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler in Boston’s Fairview Cemetery.

That changed in 2020, when the unmarked grave of Dr. Crumpler – who was born in 1831 in Christina, Delaware and would go on to become the nation’s first Black female physician – finally received a headstone.

It’s representative of the attention and notoriety that Dr. Crumpler has received throughout time – little to none at all. Only in recent years are her contributions to the medical community and history alike being celebrated.

This week, ChristianaCare Dr. Marshala Lee and Wilmington City Council member and founder of the Black Mothers in Power, Shané Darby, join us to examine Dr. Crumpler’s legacy, health care disparities in the state, and more.