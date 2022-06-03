A More Perfect Union podcast: Media and Democracy

A More Perfect Union podcast - Episode 4 - NAACP community activist and organizer Coby Owens and State Rep. Bryan Shupe, CEO of the Delaware LIVE News network. Listen • 39:30

This episode looks at the media and specifically, its role in democracy and how that affects how Delaware and how various communities here view themselves and the First State.

For this conversation we are joined by Coby Owens, a community activist and organizer with the NAACP, and State Rep. Bryan Shupe, who is also CEO of the Delaware LIVE News network.

The podcast is brought to you by Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to strengthen communities by encouraging all Delawareans to be inspired, informed, and engaged through exploring the diversity of human experience.

We thank The National Endowment for the Humanities for its support as part of its A More Perfect Union initiative - designed to demonstrate and enhance the critical role the humanities play in our nation, while supporting projects commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

The A More Perfect Union podcast is produced by Delaware Public Media.

