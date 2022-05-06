Enlighten Me: Student Journalists at Mount Pleasant High School

The Green offers a sampling of work from student journalists at Mount Pleasant High School Listen • 8:26

The first story comes from senior Sage Durate, who is spending time this spring as an intern with Delaware Public Media. As part of that internship, Sage worked on a feature project

For that story, Sage noted that the COVID pandemic led to sporadic shortages of a variety of items over the past two years.

And while things like toilet paper and disinfectant may have grabbed headlines – she reports a recent cream cheese shortage affected small businesses.

Mount Pleasant High School student Sage Durate reports on a cream cheese shortage caused by the COVID pandemic Listen • 2:56

We also recently learned a number of WMPH students won awards in the Delaware Press Association’s High School Communications Contest.

Earlier this year we aired pieces from Kevin Young on school dress codes and Mark Bourgeois on teaching during COVID that took first and second place in the Prepared Radio Report category.

In that category, junior Amir Jabbar-Bey earned an honorable mention for his piece delving into the public and graffiti art - a piece with share with you this week.

Mount Pleasant High School student Amir Jabbar-Bey reports public art vs. graffiti art Listen • 3:41

congratulations to Amir, as well as Kevin Young amd Mark Bourgeois for their award-winning work.

A reminder that stories like these are part of Delaware Public Media’s collaboration with the Brandywine School District at Mount Pleasant High School, and its radio station WMPH, as well as the Red Clay School District at McKean High School, and its radio station WMHS.

Delaware Public Media is proud of this collaboration and the opportunity to work on pieces like these with teacher Paul Wishengrad who runs the Career Pathway at Mount Pleasant.