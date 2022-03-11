© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Managing Delaware’s federal infrastructure spending

Published March 11, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST
capitol-del-seal.jpg
Delaware Public Media

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed into law in November will pour more than 2 billion dollars into the First State in the coming years.

But how will the state manage spending that money? The Biden Administration recommended states name implementation coordinators – and in Delaware that job falls to Greg Patterson.

We recently sat down with Patterson to discuss his role and how infrastructure spending will play out in the First State with this massive influx of funding.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware's Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Greg Patterson

