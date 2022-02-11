© 2022 Delaware Public Media
Delaware’s new Labor Secretary focuses on improving equity and opportunity

Published February 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
The pandemic upended the labor market and how many people view work.

A shortage of workers makes it difficult for employers to fill positions and recent changes to state labor laws, including an increase in the minimum wage, are going into effect.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia sits down with Delaware Department of Labor Secretary Karyl Hubbard to discuss these issues, and her vision for Delaware’s workforce.

Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews Delaware Dept. of Labor Secretary Karyl Hubbard

Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia grew up in Portland, Ore, and now reports for Delaware Public Media as a Report For America corps member. He focuses on politics, elections and legislation activity at the local, county and state levels.
