Delaware’s new Labor Secretary focuses on improving equity and opportunity
The pandemic upended the labor market and how many people view work.
A shortage of workers makes it difficult for employers to fill positions and recent changes to state labor laws, including an increase in the minimum wage, are going into effect.
Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia sits down with Delaware Department of Labor Secretary Karyl Hubbard to discuss these issues, and her vision for Delaware’s workforce.
Delaware Public Media's Roman Battaglia interviews Delaware Dept. of Labor Secretary Karyl Hubbard