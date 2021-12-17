The Green - December 17, 2021 Listen • 50:00

Gov. Carney’s Wilmington Learning Collaborative plan faces questions

Last week, we delved into Gov. John Carney’s new proposal to solve what ails Wilmington schools – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative - with contributor Larry Nagengast outlining how it would bring together the main districts serving city students to make changes and manage Wilmington schools.

This week, Larry follows up with a look at how that plan is being received.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss reaction to Gov. Carney's Wilmington Learning Collaborative plan. Listen • 11:42

Warehouse boom has plenty of room to run in New Castle County, report says

Earlier this fall, we reported on the logistics boom Delaware is seeing - with a steady stream of warehouses and fulfillment centers popping up in the First State, especially in New Castle County.

Now, there’s some numbers confirming the scope of this growth and its prospects for continuing.

Contributor Jon Hurdle picks up on his previous reporting, digging into this data and explaining its implications.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the warehouse boom in Delaware Listen • 11:27

UD’s National Agenda series: Nikkolas Smith

The University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s annual National Agenda series returns for its 11th year, promoting civil discourse with the theme “Reflecting America”

The final event this fall featured a conversation with artist Nikkolas Smith, who illustrated The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, a just released children’s book written by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson.

The UD Center for Political Communication’s associate director Lindsay Hoffman moderated the event, and she joins us again to discuss it.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and UD Center for Polit. Communication associate director Lindsay Hoffman discuss Nikkolas Smith's Nat'l Agenda Series appearance Listen • 13:28

Arts Playlist: Delaware's new Division of the Arts director

The Delaware Division of the Arts has a new director.

Jessica Ball started at the end of last month - replacing longtime director Paul Weagraff, who retired over the summer after 15 years leading the organization.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Ball joins Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele to discuss replacing Weagraff and her plans for the Division of the Arts.