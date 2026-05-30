Money and Politics in Delaware: May 30, 2026 Listen • 49:57

Part 1: The Executive Blueprint with Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay

Host Dace Blaskovitz sits down for an extensive, two-segment interview with Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay to discuss her transition from practicing corporate litigator and state senator to managing executive initiatives.



The Path to Policy: Lt. Gov. Gay reflects on her multifaceted background under late Attorney General Beau Biden, her corporate litigation work in the Court of Chancery, and how representing local municipalities shaped her legislative perspective.

Lt. Gov. Gay reflects on her multifaceted background under late Attorney General Beau Biden, her corporate litigation work in the Court of Chancery, and how representing local municipalities shaped her legislative perspective. Tackling the Budget & Corporate Franchise: Responding to persistent concerns from fiscal commentators regarding flatlined franchise revenues and reliance on state reserves, Gay pushes for long-term stability and maintaining Delaware's elite Triple-A bond rating. She highlights the necessity of providing a neutral system of corporate adjudication while fiercely protecting lower and middle-income residents from unreasonable tax burdens.

Responding to persistent concerns from fiscal commentators regarding flatlined franchise revenues and reliance on state reserves, Gay pushes for long-term stability and maintaining Delaware's elite Triple-A bond rating. She highlights the necessity of providing a neutral system of corporate adjudication while fiercely protecting lower and middle-income residents from unreasonable tax burdens. The Portfolio Mandates: A deep dive into the specific administrative councils she leads, focusing on expanding early childhood education frameworks, deploying resources through the Behavioral Health Commission to tackle the opioid epidemic, and pioneering the Food is Medicine pilot program to empower local Delaware farmers via prescription pipelines.

Part 2: The National Foreclosure Warning with Bill Dolan

Delaware-based business and transactional attorney Bill Dolan returns to unpack a worsening crisis in the First State housing sector.

Worsening Waves at the Top of the List: Dolan shares alarming real estate data showing that after hitting the second-highest foreclosure rate in the country in 2025, Delaware climbed right back to the #1 spot nationwide in April 2026 .

Dolan shares alarming real estate data showing that after hitting the second-highest foreclosure rate in the country in 2025, Delaware climbed right back to the . The FHA Scaling Back Fallout: Dolan explores recent national headlines regarding the rolling back of generous, pandemic-era FHA subsidies. He details the clamping down on "partial claim" loopholes—where delinquent borrowers repeatedly pushed arrears to the end of their loans at 0% interest—and warns that these tighter rules are accelerating foreclosure defaults.

Dolan explores recent national headlines regarding the rolling back of generous, pandemic-era FHA subsidies. He details the clamping down on "partial claim" loopholes—where delinquent borrowers repeatedly pushed arrears to the end of their loans at 0% interest—and warns that these tighter rules are accelerating foreclosure defaults. The AI Over-Reliance Trap: A cautionary breakdown of the legal tech landscape. Dolan outlines why over-relying on platforms like ChatGPT or Claude for sophisticated loan or business documents backfires when clients do not possess the subject-matter expertise to query or parse the outputs.

Part 3: 250 Years of Freedom—The History of Separation Day with John Sweeney

Local historian and iconic former News Journal editor John Sweeney closes the show with a look toward a landmark anniversary on the horizon.