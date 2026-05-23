Money and Politics in Delaware: May 23, 2026

A three-guest, four-segment edition of Money & Politics in Delaware, with Dace Blaskovitz running the table on education, immigration, and real estate heading into Memorial Day weekend.

2026-05-23 Money and Politics.mp3 Listen • 50:05

Segment One

First State Educate executive director Julia Kelleher breaks down the May 12th school board elections. Turnout hit roughly 12,000 voters — short of her 30,000 goal, but a strong showing against a smaller candidate pool than last year. She notes the uncomfortable pattern that turnout spiked only in districts with controversy: Appoquinimink, still working through a financial mess flagged by a state audit, and Red Clay, wrestling with the McKean High question — both seeing incumbents ousted. Kelleher returns to her recurring theme that Delaware spends heavily per pupil (around $21,000/student) for some of the nation's weakest results, warns that a new public-education funding formula now on the legislative floor will make board financial literacy critical, and recaps her signature Vision & Voices 2026 convening.

Segments Two and Three

Delaware-based immigration attorney Rick Hogan (Hogan & Vandenberg) illustrates the system through two clients — a Haitian dialysis patient ordered to appear in Florida, and an asylum-seeker denied because cartel violence isn't "government" persecution. He unpacks the DHS course-correction first reported in the Wall Street Journal: after the Minneapolis backlash, enforcement is moving off-camera even as arrests stay high, with the administration eyeing Amazon-style warehouses for detention and counties pushing back on code and humanitarian grounds. Hogan explains Delaware's sanctuary-state status, the revoked Temporary Protected Status threatening Southern Delaware's Haitian poultry workforce (a potential 35–75% labor hit), why he says the Venezuela "fix" is optics-only, and the federal audit pressure on roughly 15 Delaware employers. His repeated takeaway: immigration is a purely federal problem Congress has ducked for 30+ years — and a wide-open political opportunity for Democrats willing to meet enforcement halfway.

Segment Four

Fill-in host Rusty Giles brings brother Jason Giles, president of Patterson Schwartz (celebrating 65 years, ~440 agents), for the monthly real estate update. New Castle County: closed sales down 12% but median price up 4%, inventory climbing toward a healthy three-month supply, days-on-market steady at 32. Sussex County: a discretionary-buyer market where days-on-market jumped 37% to 77. Jason plays "fact or fiction" on housing-crash headlines (verdict: no crash, just a normalizing market shadowed by Iran/oil/gas uncertainty), flags Delaware leading the nation in an 18% year-over-year rise in foreclosure filings, and points first-time buyers to Delaware State Housing Authority bond programs.