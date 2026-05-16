Money and Politics in Delaware: May 16, 2026 Listen • 49:45

Part 1: Party Fractures and Fiscal Warnings with Charlie Copeland

Host Dace Blaskovitz welcomes former Delaware Republican Party Chair Charlie Copeland to break down the ideological splits across both sides of the aisle and the structural cracks forming in state and local budgets.

The Factional Divide

Copeland outlines the friction between free-trade, deficit-hawk traditional Republicans and MAGA economic nationalists, while explaining how the Working Families Party uses strategic financing to steer low-turnout Democratic primaries in New Castle County.

Tax and Spend Hazards

An analysis of who actually pays the tax freight, contrasted against Delaware's history of outspending its sputtering economic growth.

The Legislative Battle over HB 400 & HB 370

A critical look at the push to increase corporate LLC filing fees to $400—eroding competitiveness against zero-fee states like Texas—and the bipartisan push to codify DEFAC into law to protect it from political maneuvering after the governor's office withheld vital corporate data in March.

County Deficits and Systemic Failures

Copeland addresses the pending 17% New Castle County property tax hike left in the wake of the previous administration. He also praises Democratic State Auditor Lydia York’s bombshell report exposing 26 compliance findings across $4 billion in federal funds, including 11 material, systemic weaknesses in education, Medicaid, and corrections.

Part 2: Nuclear Frontiers and School Board Shakeups with Bob Byrd

Veteran lobbyist and former DEFAC Chair Bob Byrd (Byrd & Gomes) steps into the longer second segment to provide an insider's update on major regional energy and political developments.

A New Reactor at Salem?

Byrd shares massive energy news regarding public federal initiatives to build 10 new nuclear plants across the country. Representing PSEG since the 1990s, Byrd discusses their high optimism that Artificial Island/the Salem facility across the river in New Jersey will be chosen for a brand-new nuclear reactor expansion.

Appoquinimink Election Fallout

A debrief on the mid-May school board election results, where a major financial reporting scandal resulted in the definitive ousting of the district’s long-standing board chairman.

The Medicaid Fraud Crackdown

Responding to federal warnings issued to all 50 states to aggressively prosecute Medicaid fraud, Byrd breaks down the specific vulnerabilities being targeted nationwide—like hospice allocation and family caregiver payouts—and explains why Delaware’s robust backroom processing puts the state in relatively stable shape.

Bated Breath for Monday's Forecast

Looking ahead to the critical May 18th DEFAC meeting, Byrd notes why the return of missing corporate franchise data is an essential bellwether for balancing the state's upcoming June budget negotiations.