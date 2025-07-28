Money and Politics in Delaware: July 27, 2025 Listen • 49:59

Immigration attorney Rick Hogan walks through the new, recently passed Delaware immigration laws, Newark CPA Bill Kane walks us thru some of the BBB’s highlights, and former NCC CFO Ron Morris returns.

