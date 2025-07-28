© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money and Politics in Delaware

Money and Politics in Delaware: July 27, 2025

Published July 28, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT
Money and Politics in Delaware: July 27, 2025

Immigration attorney Rick Hogan walks through the new, recently passed Delaware immigration laws, Newark CPA Bill Kane walks us thru some of the BBB’s highlights, and former NCC CFO Ron Morris returns.

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employees.

Money and Politics in Delaware
Stay Connected