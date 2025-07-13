© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money and Politics in Delaware

Money and Politics in Delaware: July 12, 2025

Published July 13, 2025 at 6:48 PM EDT
Money and Politics in Delaware: July 12, 2025

“We’re leaving Delaware, and we think you should consider leaving too”, is suddenly a national headline. As I explain at the beginning, Delaware has – says the stats – one industry: corporate governance. The fallout from the passage of SB21 is just beginning, says the world’s leading authority.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert
John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employees.

Money and Politics in Delaware
Stay Connected