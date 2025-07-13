Money and Politics in Delaware: July 12, 2025 Listen • 49:57

“We’re leaving Delaware, and we think you should consider leaving too”, is suddenly a national headline. As I explain at the beginning, Delaware has – says the stats – one industry: corporate governance. The fallout from the passage of SB21 is just beginning, says the world’s leading authority.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert

John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

