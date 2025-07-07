© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Money and Politics in Delaware: July 5, 2025

Published July 7, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
Delaware-based labor/HR/education attorney Katherine Witherspoon Fry explains the rights of disabled students, and Delawarean Robert Fry, a former The Most Accurate, according to NABE, shares his economic forecast.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert
John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employees.

