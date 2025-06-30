Money and Politics in Delaware: June 28, 2025 Listen • 50:39

Local CPA Bill Kane shares his insights into the most probable business pieces of the Big Beautiful Bill, long-time government finance expert Ron Morris explains (exposes) Delaware’s real estate reassessment, and DE-based immigration attorney Rick Hogan tackles all the hot issues. Of note, is there an opportunity for comprehensive immigration reform on the short-term horizon.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert

John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

