Money and Politics in Delaware: June 14, 2025 Listen • 50:17

We do our monthly review of all the local business stories with the Delaware Business Times. And in the second half, corporate governance expert Charles Elson walks us through the last 24 months of turmoil in Delaware.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert

John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employees.