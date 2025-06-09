Money and Politics in Delaware: June 7, 2025 Listen • 49:58

Delaware-based employment/education attorney Katherine Witherspoon Fry addresses the hot discrimination issues in Delaware: the weight discrimination proposed bill, a new federal law encouraging whistleblowers to call-out DEI (and possibly get paid) and the need in DE for facilities to have three identical facilities –Men, Women, Transgender – because without uniformity, you can choose what area you want. Then, in the second half, a former The Most Accurate, according to NABE, economist Robert Fry shares his forecast.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert

John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employees.