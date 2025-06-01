© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money and Politics in Delaware

Money and Politics in Delaware: May 31, 2025

By Dace Blaskovitz
Published June 1, 2025 at 5:04 PM EDT
Money and Politics in Delaware: May 31, 2025

Four segments and four different stories. Today we tackle the stock market with a local voice, we get a Delaware real estate market update, local historian John Sweeney front-runs Separation Day, which is Delaware’s birthday, and our featured guest attorney Rick Hogan walks us through three serious, local immigration stories.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert

John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employees.

Money and Politics in Delaware
Stay Connected
Dace Blaskovitz
Dace J. Blaskovitz is a Delaware Valley and national investment and financial advisor with over four decades of experience.
See stories by Dace Blaskovitz