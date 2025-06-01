Money and Politics in Delaware: May 31, 2025 Listen • 50:01

Four segments and four different stories. Today we tackle the stock market with a local voice, we get a Delaware real estate market update, local historian John Sweeney front-runs Separation Day, which is Delaware’s birthday, and our featured guest attorney Rick Hogan walks us through three serious, local immigration stories.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert

John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

