Money and Politics in Delaware: May 17, 2025

By Dace Blaskovitz
Published May 21, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
The third show of the month brings politics! With our usual duo, long time alpha Democrat Bob Byrd and former Chair of the Republican Party Charie Copeland, we tackle ALL the hot issues: Delaware’s green effort, schools, SB21’s escalating ramifications, SB 87’s proposed ADUs statewide and everywhere, the City of Wilmington’s two key issues and Bob Byrd again predicts the proposed tax increase will not happen.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert
John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employees.

Dace Blaskovitz
Dace J. Blaskovitz is a Delaware Valley and national investment and financial advisor with over four decades of experience.
