Money and Politics in Delaware: May 17, 2025 Listen • 49:59

The third show of the month brings politics! With our usual duo, long time alpha Democrat Bob Byrd and former Chair of the Republican Party Charie Copeland, we tackle ALL the hot issues: Delaware’s green effort, schools, SB21’s escalating ramifications, SB 87’s proposed ADUs statewide and everywhere, the City of Wilmington’s two key issues and Bob Byrd again predicts the proposed tax increase will not happen.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert

John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

