© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Money and Politics in Delaware

Money and Politics in Delaware: May 10, 2025

By Dace Blaskovitz
Published May 12, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
Money and Politics in Delaware: May 10, 2025

This week on Money and Politics in Delaware: Corporate governance expert Charles Elson continues to discuss the ongoing ugly fallout of the passage of Delaware’s SB21. In the second half, Delaware Business Times Editor Katie Tabeling walks through all the local business headlines.

Bill Martin - Delaware attorney, estate planning expert
John Sweeney - former News Journal editor and local historian

The views and opinions presented on this program are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily represent the positions of Delaware Public Media Corporation, Artisans’ Bank and their leaders and employee

Money and Politics in Delaware
Stay Connected
Dace Blaskovitz
Dace J. Blaskovitz is a Delaware Valley and national investment and financial advisor with over four decades of experience.
See stories by Dace Blaskovitz