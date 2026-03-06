AAA says Daylight Saving Time could bring less sleep, more danger on the roads

As the clocks “spring forward” with the switch to Daylight Saving Time, AAA warns that could mean issues on the road - especially with drowsy driving.

As we lose an hour of sleep, AAA reminds motorists about the hidden danger of drowsy driving.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, lost sleep and darker morning hours make the days immediately after the time change risky with official statistics showing up to 10 times as many crashes.

And in the week following the time change, fatal crashes increase 6% in the U.S. according to a study by the University of Colorado.

"Drowsy driving is just as dangerous as impaired driving as drunk driving is. Many people think they can push through it, but there is no pushing through when you're drowsy. You want to listen to your body, if you feel tired, pull over, take a break," said AAA’s Jana Tidwell.

Drivers often underestimate their drowsiness, which reduces alertness, impairs judgment, and causes momentary lapses in consciousness.



Tidwell explains how you can fight drowsiness.

"Increase your sleep. Don't get behind the wheel if you are too tired. Take naps, switch drivers do whatever you have to do, just because getting behind the wheel when you're not feeling a 100% puts not just your life and the lives of those in your vehicle in jeopardy, but also every other road user out there,” said Tidwell. “So it really isn't worth the risk when there are some other things out there that you can do or postpone your trip."

Other tips include traveling at times when you’re normally awake, taking breaks every two hours or 100 miles and avoiding heavy meals before driving.

Tidwell notes some newer vehicles have developed technology that can detect drowsiness, but she adds it’s best to not rely on the technology.