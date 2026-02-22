Delaware under Blizzard warning as major winter storm approaches

The First State is in watch and wait mode as a massive winter storm is poised to hit Delaware.

The National Weather Service has now put the entire state under a Blizzard warning.

Its latest forecast is calling for 18-24 inches of snow in most of New Castle and Kent Counties and 8-12 inches in Sussex County.

The storm will start as a mix of rain and snow during the day Sunday, then turn to all snow overnight as temperatures drop and winds pick up.

The worst of the storm is expected overnight when the National Weather Service anticipates blizzard conditions with snowfall rates of 2 inches or greater per hour are possible.

Blowing and drifting snow will result in visibilities of ¼ mile or less with the potential for whiteout conditions in some areas. Winds gusting up to 60 mile per hour are expected.

Flooding is also a concern in some areas. A coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Kent, Inland Sussex, and Delaware beaches from 3 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m Monday.

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency plans to activate its State Emergency Operations Center Sunday evening at 5 p.m. to coordinate with state and local partners on resource and messaging needs.

Residents are urged to avoid nonessential driving when possible.