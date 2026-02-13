ChristianaCare announces new healthcare campus planned for Georgetown

ChristianaCare says it submitted a Notice of Intent to the Delaware Health Resources Board this week for the planned inpatient, outpatient, and ER facility to be built on Route 13 in Georgetown.

President of ChristianaCare’s Ambulatory Network Continuity and Growth Pauline Corso says they’re reacting to the area’s expanding needs for healthcare, noting the area’s population is expected to grow by 8% by 2030.

“So as we’ve been assessing the market, we realize there’s a critical need that will only get worse. We decided that the time was now to take action.” she told DPM.

Corso says that the 65-and-older population is projected even higher, with an increase by 22% expected by the end of the decade. That population is often in high need of near-by health services.

The new campus is planned to span 42,000 square feet, and cost ChristianaCare $65.1 million dollars, which Corso says is part of the health system’s $865 million in investments over three years from the company, promised last July.

Vinay Maheshwari is ChristianaCare’s Physician Executive of Growth and Strategic Partnerships, says the area is lacking in behavioral health services in addition to primary care gaps.

“So these are two domains that there’s significant need in that community, we believe that we can help be part of that solution to help serve that community, and that’s the specific investment in those areas.” he said.

Maheshwari says patients often experience delays or have to travel long distances to access healthcare in the region, despite there being other healthcare providers in the area. Beebe and Bayhealth, which both have campuses in the region, weren’t immediately available for comment.

Corso adds that the company is also committed to providing equitable care as part of this expansion.

"We often hear from the community that transport, travel, long-distance.... is a barrier. And, unfortunately, that results in people not getting the care they need, and that often results in them getting sicker and going to the emergency department" she said.

Corso says the project is expected to be completed by late 2028