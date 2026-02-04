Delaware's emergency departments saw more injuries after recent snowstorm

Even after the snow and ice from last month’s winter storm melts away, some Delawareans will still have reminders of the storm’s impact.

Bayhealth’s Chief of Emergency Medicine Bruce Nisbet says the system’s four emergency departments - already busy this winter - have seen a surge of bruises, sprains, and broken bones caused by the conditions.

“The emergency departments have been very busy, particularly Kent General, because there's other stuff obviously going on as well," he says. "We've had quite a hard flu season.”

Nisbet says the patients Bayhealth has seen range from those with minor to more serious complaints.

“Some people [are] just bruised and not really injured, and other people with ankle fractures, wrist fractures, occasionally hip fractures, head trauma," he says. "It's the gamut.”

Nisbet says elderly people, who may not fall as gracefully and may have bone density conditions, are particularly vulnerable to injuries from a fall on the ice, but urges everyone to be careful walking around.

More serious than most injuries caused by taking a tumble on the ice and snow are the problems caused by trying to shovel the stuff, he says.

“Every winter we see a couple of patients that have heart attacks shoveling snow, and it's particularly bad right now because the snow is so heavy. It's really hard work," he adds.

Nisbet says if you are shoveling and start feeling pain or pressure in your chest, stop immediately and consider a trip to the emergency department.