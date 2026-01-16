DNREC closes Indian River Bay to clamming and mussels

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued the emergency closure after receiving notice of a sewage release connected to the town of Millsboro that is impacting Indian River and potentially the bay.

The ban is on all bivalve shellfish, such as mussels and clams. The agency notes the closure follows National Shellfish Sanitation Program guidelines, which require shellfish harvest be closed following a sewage release.

DNREC says Rehoboth Bay remains unaffected. As a result, all commercial oysters grown in Rehoboth Bay under a proper license are not affected by the closure and remain fit for human consumption. Recreation harvesting of oysters is banned across the state due to their dwindling population.

DNREC adds things like crabs, lobster, conch, and finfish are not affected by the closure either.

In a release DNREC officials added "As an added precaution, DNREC advises water users to limit water contact in Indian River Bay and nearby waters for the next few days, particularly in areas potentially affected by the discharge."

DNREC police will patrol the area to inform the public of the closure and inform any affected fish farmers in the area.

The National Shellfish Sanitation Program requirements dictate a 21-day ban from the end of a sewage release. DNREC says since this release is ongoing, an end date for the closure will remain uncertain until they confirm the release has ended.

More information on the closure can be found at the DNREC Shellfish Program website