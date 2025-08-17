Beebe Healthcare confirms 22 non-clinical layoffs.

Beebe Healthcare confirms the layoff of 22 nonclinical staff this week.

The Lewes based healthcare provider says it made the move after they "exhausted several other avenues for cost savings before taking this step, and we are tremendously thankful for the important contributions these employees have made to our system."

Bebee says cost cutting efforts are becoming necessary as previous strategies fail to keep up with what they called unprecedented population growth in Sussex County.

Bebee also noted other causes in the statement, "Although we’ve made great progress in optimizing our budget to ensure we can continue our ongoing growth to provide the best care to our patients and communities, unfortunately, these steps are not enough to combat reduced reimbursement rates, rising costs, and legislative changes." they said. "...The reality is that the strategies that have allowed us to survive and thrive as a community health system for over a century will not sustain our success in today’s constantly changing healthcare landscape."

The statement also expressed confidence future strategies will ensure a bright future for the organization, but officials were unavailable for further questions.

As of January of this year, the organization's community report noted that it had over 2,800 employees on staff.