AirJoule opens manufacturing facility in Newark

AirJoule Technologies Corporation opened a 35 thousand square-foot manufacturing facility in Newark Wednesday. The location has 27 employees and 3 more in Wilmington.

The team is set to grow in the coming years, especially after the company formally launches its product in mid-2026.

AirJoule joint venture president Bryan Barton said he and other company officials were excited to set up shop in New Castle County.

The AirJoule system has been in the works for the last five or six years, Barton said.

“It’s the most energetically efficient way to remove water from the air, to separate water from the air,” Barton said. “And that has two different main applications. One is dehumidification. So it's a dehumidification system that's more energy efficient than existing technologies.”

It also collects clean water that can then be used for a variety of purposes. Barton said he anticipates data centers – which use massive amounts of water – will be interested in this product.

Barton added company officials were between Delaware and New York when deciding on where to base their company.

“And the main decision really comes down to talent and workforce,” Barton said. “New Castle County in particular is one of the top locations in the country for engineers per capita. And we are an engineering-based company, and so hiring engineering talent was the number one concern that I had.”

Barton added having lab space at the Dupont Experimental Station’s Innovation Space helped tip the scales as well.

AirJoule staff at the new facility will oversee the transition from planning to manufacturing in the next year.

Barton said he expects to launch the product formally in mid-2026.